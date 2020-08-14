You have permission to edit this article.
Susan Gold: Wisconsin deserves better than Ron Johnson

Susan Gold: Wisconsin deserves better than Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson’s hearings bring shame and dishonor to the decent people of Wisconsin and our nation’s fragile democracy. How much have Putin’s and Trump’s oligarchs promised you to cover up the electoral invasion of 2016 and now? The people of Wisconsin deserve better.

Susan Gold

Modesto, California

