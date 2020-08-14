Susan Gold: Wisconsin deserves better than Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson’s hearings bring shame and dishonor to the decent people of Wisconsin and our nation’s fragile democracy. How much have Putin’s and Trump’s oligarchs promised you to cover up the electoral invasion of 2016 and now? The people of Wisconsin deserve better.
Susan Gold
Modesto, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!