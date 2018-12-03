Dear Editor: Changing the dates of the primary election at substantial cost to the taxpayers of Wisconsin is fiscally irresponsible and unfeasible. Shame on Vos, Fitzgerald AND Walker for playing a shell game for their political benefit at taxpayer expense! Stop it!

Susan Gambetta

Greenfield

