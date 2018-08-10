Dear Editor: Gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn showed his true colors at the Democratic candidates forum Aug. 8: a Republican mole in the Democratic field. The Republican Party has turned politics into a street brawl, with insults and slurs and outright lies — whatever it takes to stay in power. And that in turn has created divisions and anger and borderline anarchism in the United States. Let’s vote for a candidate who behaves like an adult.
Susan Fiore
Verona
