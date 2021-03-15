Susan Fiore: GOP appeals to base to distract from real agenda

Dear Editor: The Republican Party keeps stirring their base's passions with non-issues such as the national anthem and human sexuality. The purpose? To distract them from the GOP's real agenda: to keep the filthy rich rich and enrich themselves.
Susan Fiore
Verona
