Susan Fiore: GOP appeals to base to distract from real agenda

Dear Editor: The Republican Party keeps stirring their base's passions with non-issues such as the national anthem and human sexuality. The purpose? To distract them from the GOP's real agenda: to keep the filthy rich rich and enrich themselves.

Susan Fiore

Verona

