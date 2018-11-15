Dear Editor: Regarding John Nichols' Nov. 13 column, "Wisconsin just turned the page on Donald Trump," the blame for Donald Trump's narrow win in Wisconsin belongs entirely to the Democratic Party leadership.
Bernie Sanders won our primary with 56.6 percent of the votes, an astonishing lead. But the Democratic Party leaders gave eight of the nine Democratic superdelegates’ votes in the Electoral College to the candidate who lost the primary. That's a pretty damning portrayal of how the DNC completely disregarded their own voters.
Wisconsin's historic progressivism is not dead; it has been suppressed by gerrymandering, Citizens United, vote suppression, and even the Democratic Party leadership. On Nov. 6, Wisconsin voted for progressive candidates in every statewide office.
Susan Fiore
Verona
