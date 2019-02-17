Dear Editor: Republicans have been bashing and blaming unions forever, even though businesses have their own versions of unions: Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the Wisconsin Tavern League, Chambers of Congress, Better Business Bureau, American Marketing Association, American Advertising Federation, American Trucking Association, National Association of Realtors, the American Chemical Society, National Association of Home Builders, American Advertising Federation — you get the idea.
Business associations have used their power to buy media coverage favoring the "job creators" and slamming unions for corruption.
First, many of these "job creators" are the ones automating and outsourcing American jobs. Second, name one company, sport, religion, or any other type of organization that has NEVER had any corruption! But these associations have the money to slam unions, and unions don't have the money to defend themselves in the public arena.
These associations can afford lobbyists, they can afford to make big political donations — and they do. Is it the American way to say it's all right for businesses to organize and influence state and federal government, but not for the workers in those organizations to organize and negotiate for safe working conditions and fair wages? This is what has led to the income equality in the U.S. today.
Susan Fiore
Verona
