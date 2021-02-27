 Skip to main content
Susan Feiner: Large corporations should have to return COVID-19 aid for small businesses

Susan Feiner: Large corporations should have to return COVID-19 aid for small businesses

Dear Editor: I agree small business should not be taxed on COVID-19 relief. By the same token, large corporations should not have been allowed to take the money meant for small businesses. They should have to pay it back with interest. A lot of businesses went out because BIG corporations took the money to use for their payroll; they were not entitled to it.

Susan Feiner

Hartford

