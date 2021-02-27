Susan Feiner: Large corporations should have to return COVID-19 aid for small businesses

Dear Editor: I agree small business should not be taxed on COVID-19 relief. By the same token, large corporations should not have been allowed to take the money meant for small businesses. They should have to pay it back with interest. A lot of businesses went out because BIG corporations took the money to use for their payroll; they were not entitled to it.
Susan Feiner
Hartford
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.