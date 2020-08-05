Susan Duffey: Please uphold Evers' mask order

Dear Editor: Thank you, Gov. Evers!
I live in Hudson, Wisconsin, on the Minnesota border. Minnesota is much more strict than Wisconsin.
I have been flaunted in some Hudson stores for wearing a mask, by Minnesota residents, usually men, who cross the border to shop. We need to care for and about others. My husband has blood cancer so we both are very cautious. We are conservative and grateful for the governor's decisive action to comply with CDC and other health guidelines.
Please, please, please, Legislature, pass this recommendation! Help us care for one another.
Susan Duffey
Hudson
