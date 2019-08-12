Dear Editor: Gentrification is an important issue as mentioned in a recent article in the Cap Times announcing a report from city staff entitled "Equitable Development in Madison." I am dismayed therefore to read an article about it that does not even mention something on everyone's lips: that developers abetted by the past administration are building high-end luxury apartments while ignoring more affordable units. The general perception is that this is a matter of greed coupled with inadequate governmental oversight. An article that does not address this perception can hardly be considered credible. Rather, one has to question its motive.
Susan De Vos
Madison
