Dear Editor: This comment is in reaction to an article you ran Friday about the Green Club at West High. It is terrific that attention is being paid to how climate change can be addressed in the students’ immediate environment. Roof-top solar panels are definitely smart, for instance. However, as transportation may account for about half our CO2 pollution, it would also be pertinent to consider policies that would address how students, staff and faculty travel to and from school, at least high school.
Have people considered, for example, a fare-free transit scheme, perhaps modeled after an institution such as UW-Madison? Many students already qualify for a pass; if everyone qualified, there would be no social distinction. All students could furthermore be free to travel outside of school hours without depending on a ride from a parent or friend. Could students and faculty gain “study hall” credit for their presence during bus rides? What might happen if parking were entered into the mix? Could it make sense for a windshield sticker to be required to use a school parking lot?
Could Madison high schools provide a model to be emulated elsewhere?
Susan De Vos
Madison
