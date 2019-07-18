Dear Editor: It is interesting that a recent article on a workforce housing develop on Madison's far east side ("Proposed apartments on Madison's east side would provide over 200 units of workforce housing" by Lisa Speckhard Pasque, July 13) mentions "221 underground parking spaces and 179 surface spaces" but no bus stops. The picture shows no bike lanes. The picture shows sidewalks but does not indicate the distance someone would have to walk to procure and carry groceries or make other purchases.
As an underground parking stall may cost $40,000 to build and the cost of parking may add hundreds of dollars to the cost of rent. What genius is calling this "affordable housing?"
Susan De Vos
Madison
