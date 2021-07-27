Sumedha Yarlagadda: Take partisanship out of climate issue

Dear Editor: Framing climate change in partisan terms has dealt a severe blow to environmental development and justice in the United States. Every environmental decision that is made or reported on is immediately pushed forward with the tag of Democrat or Republican, further polarizing both advocates and detractors and making it so that everyone is more confused about what is fact, fiction and opinion.
Here’s a fact: climate change is real. We must address it.
By continuously making this issue political, we lose focus on what makes it important. Solving the climate change crisis is not about showing up one party or the other; it’s simply about fixing a problem that, left unchecked, could spell disaster for the human race as a whole, regardless of whether you’re for red, blue or anarchy.
Approaching climate change from a nonpartisan angle and analyzing the science objectively is the only way we can move forward and create workable, innovative solutions. We must look past political allegiances and concentrate on a problem that impacts all of us, regardless of who we are or what we believe in.
The climate crisis is real. It’s time we, as human beings, acknowledge that.
Sumedha Yarlagadda
Sun Prairie
