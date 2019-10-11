Dear Editor: As a Madison native, now living in the metro Columbus, Ohio area for the past 33 years and a lifelong Democrat, please do not pass the medical aid in dying (assisted suicide) law. It is never necessary for anyone to ask medical professionals to end their lives prematurely with lethal medication. My late father died of complications of Alzheimer's in a Stoughton nursing home. My 87-year old mother-in-law lives with Alzheimer's in an assisted living center in Burlington. My nearly 64-year old husband lives in long-term care due to frontotemporal degeneration (dementia). Every minute of their lives is (or was) precious. Good hospice or palliative care can relieve nearly all pain and terminal sedation available as a last resort. Fire a hospice that does not provide it. Requiring assistance with activities of daily living near the end of life is not inherently undignified. It is our insistence at autonomy at all costs that makes it seem so.
Sue McKeown
Gahanna, Ohio
