Sue McKeown: We should listen to Julia Jackson

Dear Editor: As a Madison native and lifelong moderate Democrat living in suburban Columbus, Ohio for the past 30-plus years, I could not agree more with Julia Jackson. We need to remember that we are the United States of America. Not red, blue or purple states. All people are equally loved and valued by God, regardless of ethnicity, political affiliation, religion (or lack of religion), income, sexual orientation or where we reside. God bless Kenosha as their good people recover from this tragedy.
Sue McKeown
Gahanna, Ohio
