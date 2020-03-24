Sue Hughes: Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act would help all Wisconsinites

Dear Editor: Prescription drug prices in Wisconsin have become extremely high and it is completely unacceptable — especially in times of hardship, like what we are facing today with COVID-19.
Our neighbors are having to leave their prescriptions unfilled and risking their health due to the high costs, which continue to rise after Big Pharma hiked the prices of hundreds of prescription drugs at the start of the new year. Without any checks from Congress, those prices will continue to go up, while fellow Wisconsinites will have to make difficult choices regarding the lifesaving medication they need to take. Some have even had to choose between buying groceries or paying rent rather than paying for their prescription drugs.
Americans shouldn’t have to face deadly lose-lose situations. The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act would make it easier for many people in our state to pay for their prescription drugs. The bill would fine pharmaceutical companies that hike their prices faster than the rate of inflation, while the over 1 million on Medicare in our state would have their out-of-pocket drug costs capped to $3,100 annually. This provides major financial relief for our state’s patients, especially those with expensive drug bills.
The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act has bipartisan support, with Democrats and Republican lawmakers alike joining President Trump in supporting the bill. I think that this bill would help him win over a large number of voters in Wisconsin, which is a key swing state that he narrowly won four years ago. But most importantly, fewer people would have to ration or stop taking their prescribed medication. The bill is a win-win.
Sue Hughes
Madison
