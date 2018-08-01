Dear Editor: Listen to this: We, the people, will not be able to see the Aug. 8 debate at the Madison Public Library featuring all eight Democratic candidates for governor BECAUSE IT WILL NOT BE TELEVISED. The future of our great state hangs in the balance, and here we go again. We can roll over and play dead. Or not. It’s up to us.
The gubernatorial debate, sponsored by The Progressive and Isthmus, will be broadcast live on radio station WORT. That’s OK for some, but I would hope that the entire state of Wisconsin would have the opportunity to see and hear the candidates and judge for themselves who they wish to support. If not, then many could be at the mercy of newspapers’ reviews of the candidates or a Marquette poll that recently polled 305 people.
The Madison Public Library has very limited seating. Wisconsin Public Television broadcasts across all of Wisconsin. We owe it to every citizen in this state to have the chance to see this important debate. Please join in contacting Wisconsin Public Television at 1-800-422-9707 or send them email at comments@wpt.org urging them to televise this event.
As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said, “The most important political office is that of private citizen.”
Susan Holmes
Baraboo
Editor's note: WORT's news director sent a letter with options for how to see/listen to the debate. Click here to read.
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.