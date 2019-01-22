Dear Editor: Humpty Trumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Trumpty had a great fall.
If you have a single moral strand of DNA, a fiber of empathy or one decent bone in your body and possess an IQ that allowed you to follow the trail of lies and corruption over these last two years, you know that America has suffered enough evil under this soulless shell of a man.
I don’t have to wait until charges of obstruction, treason, collusion, tax fraud and lying under oath are filed. For those of us with a working knowledge of the Ten Commandments, the evidence is out there in plain sight for the whole world to see with Trump’s racist, divisive policies, the selling out of our country for personal gain, secretive meetings with dictators, eradicating the safeguards and alliances that generations of our families gave their lives to protect, and the spitting into the winds of climate change.
If you’re still with the egg man and the other dirty dozen, you’re simply not paying attention or you thrive on hate, but prepare for egg on your face.
I will dance with delight when justice prevails, and we can unfurl Old Glory with honor again.
Sue Holmes
Baraboo
