Stuart Brotman: The party that appointed a judge is irrelevant

Dear Editor: As we move to a post-Trump era aimed at lowering the temperature of political partisanship and restoring faith in the rule of law, here’s one quick way to advance the cause. Recent media coverage of the unsuccessful court efforts to find significant fraud in our recent presidential election continues to emphasize that the adverse opinions were written by federal judges — in some cases unanimously — who were appointed by President Trump or other Republican presidents.
Presumably, this emphasis is designed to underscore the baseless nature of the allegations, which the opinions convey with great clarity. Unfortunately, this association of federal judges with political parties also has the effect of suggesting that the courts, like other branches of government, are political in nature, and that they decide based on this partisan consideration.
The force of a judicial opinion is no more or less strong based on whether the appointing president was a Democrat or a Republican. Referencing which party controlled the White House or the Senate at the time of a judicial appointment undermines collective faith that judges will follow the law rather than reward those who supported their nominations to the bench.
As U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. noted last June in a rare public statement standing up for the integrity of the federal judiciary, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”
Stuart Brotman
Knoxville, Tennessee
