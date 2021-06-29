Stu Martell: Older Wisconsinites got stiffed in GOP budget

Dear Editor: When the Joint Finance Committee finalized their version of the budget last week they didn’t do much to improve the quality of life for older Wisconsinites.
Some people who have broadband in their community still won’t be able to afford to get hooked up to the system. And high-speed internet customers will not get the speed or the service you promised them.
Those struggling with the high cost of prescription drugs, who sometimes must choose between medications, food and rent, were counting on you to help. You didn’t.
Wisconsin’s 600,000 family caregivers who spend more than $7,000 a year keeping loved ones at home got no relief. Neither did working family caregivers who need the expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act to go to doctor’s appointments or care for loved ones.
Caregivers picking up their loved ones from the hospital often get no training on the medical chores they must perform at home. You didn’t help them either.
Those of us who are 50-plus have told you what we need to improve our lives. We’ve paid taxes for decades. We spend money in our communities. We provide hours of volunteer service. It’s time to pay attention to our needs.
Stu Martell
Madison
