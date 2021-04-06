Steven Salmon: Let's get long-term residents vaccinated first

Dear Editor: It's great to see the general public can be vaccinated, starting April 5, but many of the long-term residents are not vaccinated. Some of these residents have been in their homes for over a year now without any visitors. The state recommends these people stay at home. I'm an author with severe cerebral palsy, living in a residents home with two roommates. I scheduled my first shot online. Most long-term residents don't have the capacities to use a computer or a phone. The care agencies are just starting to vaccinate their staff and residents. A majority of long-term residents needs a doctor's and a guardian's approval before receiving the vaccine. My fear is these residents, who don't have a voice, will fall through the cracks. I'm lucky to be my own guardian. Please, Wisconsin, let's get our long-term residents vaccinated first.
Steven Salmon
Madison
