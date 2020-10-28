Steven Powell: Now is not the time for political power games

Dear Editor: Where are the GOP legislators? Who knows? They certainly aren't doing anything to fight the plague. They're still fighting their little turf wars against a governor who IS acknowledging that we have a health crisis. They're refusing to meet with him, so they can all work together. They're even trying to stop Gov. Evers from accepting money from the federal government, so then the entire cost would fall on Wisconsin tax payers. Unfortunately, because of gerrymandering, they have lifetime positions, meaning they can do whatever they like and feel no bad side effects. So, please contact your legislators and tell them to start working to battle the plague. This is not the time to play power games.
Steven Powell
Madison
