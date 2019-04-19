Dear Editor: Cell phones need to be banned from classrooms. These addictive devices are distracting students and causing class productivity to decrease sharply. I have personally seen how disruptive smartphones can be during school. In almost every class and at any point in time, I am able to spot at least one person on his or her phone. This is disrespectful to the teacher and others but also to students. The Journal of Communication Education performed a study where different groups of students, some using their phones, some not, took a multiple choice test. Not surprisingly, the students who were not using their phones had 62 percent more notes written. They could also remember details from class and received a grade-and-a-half higher on the test.
Asking students to ‘put their phones away’ (one of the most repeated phrases in high school) is not good enough. An additional study from the University of Chicago revealed that decreased cognitive capacity can be the result of simply having a phone in one’s pocket. In conclusion, as investors of the future and members of education systems, we must find ways to eliminate cell phones from the school districts of America. Whether through emails to a school board or discussions with students, it is essential that cell phones are taken out of classrooms.
Steven Koopmans
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.