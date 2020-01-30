Steven Klafka: Why won't Parisi speak up about F-35s?

Dear Editor: The Department of Natural Resources has told the Air National Guard they are responsible for contaminating area groundwater and Starkweather Creek with the PFAS. Further, Well 15 has closed and the DNR warns of eating PFAS contaminated fish in the creek and Lake Monona. Instead of providing plans for an investigation and cleanup, the Guard proposes to start construction on $34 million worth of improvements related to the proposed F-35 fighter jet squadron, releasing more PFAS into the environment. This construction will also circumvent environmental laws that require completion of the pending Environmental Impact Statement which will tell us if it’s even safe to station the F-35 jets here in Madison. This is the EIS that already estimates 2,800 people will live in areas “incompatible for residential use.” Throughout the PFAS and EIS deliberations, County Executive Joe Parisi has been visibly absent. His county airport leases land to the Guard for their base and his tenants are behaving badly. They’ve hurt his residents and are planning further damage. They’ve contaminated his county watershed and fish with PFAS. Is Parisi hiding until the election next year? If so, it may be time for new leadership.
Steven Klafka
Madison
