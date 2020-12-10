Steven Klafka: Someone should run against Parisi

Dear Editor: The election for county executive has begun, and many of us living in Madison are wishing someone would step up to the plate and challenge Joe Parisi. We want to make our city a better place to live and Parisi’s milquetoast style is not helping. We need a leader. When we met with him and outlined plans for better noise abatement at his county airport, he turned a deaf ear. When we met with him and asked for cleanup of the PFAS contamination in Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona, he shrugged his shoulders and then continued to let folks eat contaminated fish. When we asked him to take a stand against the disgusting and racist Air Force plan to bring a squadron of nuclear equipped F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field, he was as quiet as a mouse. Parisi might be a good fit for the suburbs, but Madison needs better.
Steven Klafka
Madison
