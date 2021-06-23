Steven Klafka: Proposals expose more struggling families to noise, PFAS

Dear Editor: It was only a year ago that Madison's Common Council adopted a resolution opposing the Air Force plan to bring F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field. Among many reasons, the resolution opposed the jets because there would be "significant adverse health effects that disproportionately affect children, residents who are low income and people of color" and these "impacts are contrary to the City of Madison’s values of equity, sustainability, health and adaptability."
Since that time there have been many proposals for additional low-income housing near the county airport. Housing that will expose more people to the ear-shattering noise of fighter jet training. Most recently, our mayor proposed to use federal stimulus funds to buy the Salvation Army site on Darbo Drive to create a homeless shelter and housing.
Our mayor shouldn’t double down on Air Force plans to promote environmental injustice and racism in our city. She shouldn’t expand the airport ghetto we've created on the east side and expose more people, including children, to the unhealthy noise and PFAS contamination caused by the airport. Maybe she forgot last year’s resolution, or may just be thinking of the adage, "Do as I say, not as I do."
Steven Klafka
Madison
