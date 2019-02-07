Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER WEATHER EVENT CONTINUES TODAY... .PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. MORE SUBSTANTIAL PRECIPITATION WILL THEN MOVE IN FROM THE SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST LATER THIS MORNING, WITH A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW EXPECTED. WIDESPREAD TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES LATER THIS MORNING. IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT PRECIPITATION TYPE WILL VARY CONSIDERABLY TODAY DUE TO SMALL CHANGES IN TEMPERATURE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE QUARTER TO A THIRD OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. ICE WILL BE HEAVIEST FROM DARLINGTON TO MADISON TO FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. WEST OF THIS LINE, SLEET AND SNOW WILL BE MORE WIDESPREAD. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE ICE. THE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&