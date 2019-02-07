Dear Editor: The mayoral election is a great time to discuss innovative ideas for making Madison a better place to live. All candidates are promoting sustainability, less climate change, racial equality, affordable housing, and improved transportation. However, no one has mentioned the elephant in the room — the county airport.
If these issues are important, why do we let the county remove 20 percent of city land from residential development and promote the least sustainable form of transportation while the rest of the county sprawls outward? Last year the federal government agreed with the city that poverty around the airport justified the creation of an Economic Opportunity Zone. This official designation of our “airport ghetto” hasn’t resulted in any improvements. Last fall, the county announced a $40 million project for better bathrooms at our gilded airport. There was nothing for noise abatement, tutors to improve school test scores, extra police to deal with violent crime in adjacent neighborhoods, or cleanup of the groundwater contamination from firefighting chemicals. There was money left over for a 41-acre field of solar panels.
It’s hard to argue against solar panels, but since a typical airliner consumes the same energy as that entire array, it would have been cheaper and more sustainable to stop adding new flights. To make matters worse, the Air Force promises us that its proposed $2 billion squadron of F-35 fighter jets will worsen school test scores.
Perhaps one of the mayoral candidates will rise to the occasion and propose: a city toll so airport passengers create an impact fund for surrounding neighborhoods; a bus program to encourage residents to avoid using the county airport; a city resolution opposing the new fighter jets; a study of the airport relocation in Austin, Texas; or, simply updating those green highway signs to say “Airport Ghetto.”
Steven Klafka
Madison
