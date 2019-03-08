Dear Editor: If you expect our next mayor to protect our health and environment, please don’t vote for Paul Soglin.
During the last few years, city residents have seen Madison-Kipp pay millions in fines for pollution violations. Soglin should take some of the blame. He repeatedly ignored neighborhood calls for help, while his lax oversight of our city's biggest polluter only encouraged Kipp to violate environmental laws. If not for a neighborhood lawsuit in 2011, there would be no cleanup of the solvent dumped into the ground or knowledge that Kipp is releasing PCB’s into our air, water and soil. Soglin would still be protecting Kipp and telling us there are no problems.
Kipp's archaic industrial operations are squeezed between backyards, but Soglin has never adopted any city restrictions to protect residents. With the lawsuit settled, Soglin is back to ignoring problems. He is allowing Kipp to discharge PCBs into city stormwater and leach them into soil along the Capital City Bike Path. He has refused to test additional houses for solvent vapors or even the adjacent Goodman Center, a second home for many children. He took no effort to stop recent apartment projects on Fair Oaks Avenue where Kipp stacks will exhaust directly into bedroom windows.
Let’s also not forget Soglin’s wholehearted support for the $2 billion squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. This is the same National Guard that spilled PFAS chemicals into our groundwater, forcing the closure of Well 15. And when the Air Force releases its environmental impact statement for the new fighter jets, we can expect it to show the impacts of jet training in Madison will only worsen.
If you think Madison should have high environmental standards, protect the health of city residents, and stop irresponsible polluters, Soglin should not be your mayor.
Steven Klafka
Madison
