Steven Klafka: Follow MLK's example, oppose F-35s

Dear Editor: For the upcoming celebration of Martin Luther King Day, people will recall his mandate to love and serve all people and stand up for justice. And how he decried the “giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism.”
Locally, we can put his lessons into action by opposing plans to base F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. The Air Force has confessed that those who will be impacted most by these absurdly expensive and polluting jets are the low-income families and people of color forced to live adjacent to the airport. Noise from existing jets and air traffic already affect the health and education of nearby residents. The Air National Guard has contaminated the groundwater and Starkweather Creek, and caused the shutdown of Well 15, with no intention of cleaning up its mess. Further, the city announced plans last month for more low-income housing developments in the area which the Air Force determined to be “incompatible with residential use.” Why are we forcing people to live in the so-called “airport ghetto”? When speeches are given on Jan. 20, we can expect our leaders including Mayor Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Parisi and Gov. Evers to expound on the virtues of Dr. King. However, they’ve yet to take a stand and tell the Air Force the F-35 fighter jets do not belong in Madison or the residential neighborhoods that surround Truax Field. They need to put King’s words into action. We should be following King’s advice and reversing current injustices rather than exacerbating problems.
Steven Klafka
Madison
