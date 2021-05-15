Steven Klafka: F-35 noise not taken seriously

Dear Editor: At a recent meeting of the Dane County Airport Commission, Madison residents spoke in favor of the county resolution opposing the F-35 fighter jets proposed for Truax Field. We reminded the commission about the Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement, which concluded that the F-35 jets would cause 2,766 people to live in areas “incompatible with residential use” and found there would be disproportionate impacts to low-income families and families of color living in neighborhoods adjacent to the base. We noted that the Air Force failed to consider the 60,000 people who live within 3 miles of Truax Field, and, of importance to the commission, the Air Force will provide no funds for noise mitigation but instead rely on the county airport to protect surrounding residents.
If the noise impacts of the F-35 jets are taken seriously, there could be large local costs. For example, moving residents who live in the uninhabitable area, not counting schools and businesses, would cost in excess of $200 million. Over 10 years, that’s $10 for every airport passenger. After listening to the response from Airport Commission members, it’s doubtful they have the competence and compassion necessary to protect the public. The airport has already failed to investigate and cleanup its PFAS contamination of our groundwater and lakes. We might expect similar disregard for Madison residents when it comes to noise. At the meeting, commissioner Perry Armstrong from suburban Verona responded to public concerns saying, "As a responsible parent, you know if these noise issues are really that significant, and they may be, then how as a responsible parent could you choose to reside in that neighborhood, and subject your children to those problems." Sounds like his solution is asking 60,000 residents to move out of Madison. Are you ready for us Verona?
Steven Klafka
Madison
