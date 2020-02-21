Steven Klafka: Dane County has failed to create an effective noise abatement program

Dear Editor: With the pending decision to bring F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field, hundreds of Madison homeowners have learned of secret avigation easements which waive their rights to sue the airport for noise or air pollution or any other damages resulting from overhead flights, regardless of any changes in the number or type of aircraft. These easements are a sad reflection on county leadership. The airport chose to bribe residents with paltry avigation easements rather than pay for actual improvements to reduce noise exposure. Many airports reduce their noise impacts by either relocating residents or funding new doors, windows, insulation and air conditioning. For example, the Minneapolis Airport currently provides each home owner up to $20,000 for noise mitigation. Additionally, Minneapolis extends its assistance to homes within a lower 60-decibel DNL noise level, while our county airport continues to use the outdated 50-year old 65-decibel level. It isn’t like the county airport is hurting for money. Just last year, $40 million was spent on upgrades including better bathrooms. A short time ago my neighborhood association met with airport leaders and County Executive Joe Parisi to explain the shortcomings of the airport’s noise program. Alas, our concerns and recommendations fell on deaf ears. Now that dangerously loud F-35 fighter jets will be forced on us, the failure of the county airport to create an effective noise abatement program will increase the harm to Madison residents.
Steven Klafka
Madison
