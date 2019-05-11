Dear Editor: It was encouraging to learn in the Capital Times that our community leaders met to discuss global warming and environmental justice at the recent National Adaption Forum in Madison. However, if we are serious about these issues, it’s important to separate the wheat from chaff.
For example, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi touted his solar farm at the airport. Perhaps Parisi skipped his science classes, but a single airliner consumes several times more energy than the proposed 41 acres of solar panels. Siting a solar farm at the airport is a good example of the rhetorical expression — lipstick on a pig. If Parisi wants to stop global warming, he should stop the airport from adding new flights, or replace those gas-guzzling commuter flights to O’Hare with rapid bus service.
Leaders were also discussing environmental justice at the forum. It would have been good to hear Parisi explain why his proposed $50 million expansion of the county airport will add new bathrooms but provides nothing to alleviate impacts on the low-income families forced to live around the airport. Isn’t it about time to follow the lead of other more modern airports and move that mobile home park which is only 500 feet from the main runway. Lastly, Parisi should have explained why he supports the proposed F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field, when their greatest impacts will fall on low-income families. If we want to stop global warming and promote environmental justice, actions speak louder than words.
Steven Klafka
Madison
