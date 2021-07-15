Steven Klafka: Baldwin out of touch with Madison community on F-35s

Dear Editor: My daughter was grateful to receive a letter from our Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who responded to her concerns over the Air Force decision to base a $1.5 billion squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.
It’s likely many people received an identical reply. Baldwin’s letter states her support for the decision stating, “Truax was the most cost-effective location.” She doesn’t mention that the Air Force concluded that there would be “significant disproportionate impacts to low-income and minority populations as well as children.” Or show concern for the 2,766 residents whose homes will become “incompatible with residential land usage.”
Perhaps Baldwin feels we should just be thankful she “sent a letter to the Air Force requesting that they establish a plan to mitigate the disruption to the community.” Baldwin highlights the people currently employed at Truax, but doesn’t admit that fighter pilot training is no longer compatible with the Madison community, or mention the 43 other missions available to Air National Guard. Her response convinces me that Baldwin no longer represents my family or our values. And Tammy, please note that for 27 years my daughter’s name has been Katarina, not “Tatavina,” as addressed in your letter.
Steven Klafka
Madison
