Steven Klafka: Baldwin needs to sort out priorities

Dear Editor: Sen. Tammy Baldwin recently raised concerns about helping the small farmers in Wisconsin. She said: "People are hanging on by a string and we really need to make sure that our small farms are small businesses and they ought to be able to qualify for these paycheck protection programs the way other small businesses can." Time for her to wake up. She has the money to help our farmers, but instead chose to spend $1.5 billion on that new squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. Baldwin needs to sort her priorities.