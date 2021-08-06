Steven Klafka: Airport is a bane; time to move it

Dear Editor: It was good to see the Madison Common Council stop development of the Raemisch Farm Property adjacent to the Dane County Airport. They protected many people and their children from ugly and unhealthy aircraft noise. With its inept approach to noise abatement and glacial pace cleaning up its PFAS contamination, the airport has shown that it is no friend of Madison residents.
Our problems will only worsen when those ludicrous F-35 fighter jets arrive. Is it time to recognize that after 80 years, the Dane County Airport has become a burden to Madison? Rather than stopping urban infill to protect the health of our residents, we should ask the county to relocate its airport. In 1994, Austin, Texas, relocated their 64-year old Robert Mueller Municipal Airport. It was replaced with the Mueller Community, reusing many of the former airport buildings. The developer estimates this planned community will be worth $1.3 billion, including 4.2 million square feet of non-residential development, 650,000 square feet of retail space, 4,600 homes and 140 acres of open space. That’s a lot of new residents and property tax revenue. Madison could have a sustainable showcase, rather than a posterchild for pollution and global warming.
Steven Klafka
Madison
