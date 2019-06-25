Dear Editor: Over 1,000 musicians recently made our city an especially beautiful place during the Make Music Madison celebration. Ironically, at the same time, the county airport was celebrating 80 years of noisy passenger air travel. This contrast provides us a good opportunity to discuss how air travel adversely affects city residents. There are now more than 68,000 people — many low-income residents — living within three miles of the airport who are exposed to airport noise each and every day. Airport firefighting chemicals have contaminated our drinking water, Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona. In the past 80 years, Dane County has sprawled outwards, with most city jobs now filled by non-resident commuters. Not only is flying the least efficient form of travel, it has up to a five-fold impact on global warming due to radiative forcing. World environmental leaders are asking us to stop or minimize flying. In Europe there is a new “flight shame” phenomenon, called “flygskam” in Sweden and “flugscham” in Germany. Is it time for us to have some of our own flugscham? Should we have county airport passengers pay a fee to offset their impacts, create an airport bus station to replace those gas-guzzling commuter flights to Chicago, or look for a new non-urban airport location to make our city a more beautiful and desirable place to live? What if, like Austin, Texas, we moved our city-bound airport and replaced it with residential development? If located at a similar distance to downtown Austin, our new airport would be in Verona. While the county airport celebrates 80 years of air travel, we should also recognize how Madison and Dane County have grown, as well as our desire for a sustainable future. Visit boycottdane.org to learn more.
Steven Klafka
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.