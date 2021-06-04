Steven Klafka: A lawsuit needed to get local officials to act on PFAS

Dear Editor: The city, county airport and Air National Guard response to PFAS contamination in our local groundwater, streams and lakes has been scarily secret and abysmally slow. The recent decision by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to oppose formation of a PFAS task force is more of the same.
In comparison, look at the response to PFAS contamination in Marinette and Peshtigo by Tyco Fire Protection. To date, the Wisconsin DNR has held 14 meetings for Marinette and Peshtigo residents to explain investigation and cleanup progress. Here in Madison, we’ve had no public meetings to explain the extent of PFAS contamination in our groundwater and Madison chain of lakes.
Tyco publicly acknowledged their responsibility for the contamination in 2017, and in just four years proposed a groundwater extraction and treatment system to remove contamination from affected wells and tainted soil. Here, at a recent meeting of the Airport Commission, Dane County attorney Amy Tutwiler said it would take 13 years before we would see any remediation in place at the county airport.
It appears that Madison residents, like those in Marinette and Peshtigo, need a multi-million dollar lawsuit. It may be the only way to have the city, county airport and ANG comply with environmental protection laws and involve citizens in decisions which will affect our health for generations to come.
Steven Klafka
Madison
