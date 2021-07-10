 Skip to main content
Steven J Powell: GOP's critical race theory ban a political stunt

When it comes to critical race theory, no matter what the GOP says, they are putting curriculum choices into the hands of the state government. It reminds me of the 1950s and 1960s, when learning about communism was equated as being a red sympathizer.

Since parents already can see what children are being taught, this law would be redundant and is merely a political stunt.

Steven J Powell

Madison

