Steven Blank: Fanlund doesn't value support for Sanders' candidacy

Dear Editor: What ever happened to the Cap Times' left-leaning tradition? When I log onto the Cap Times website, the first thing I see is an ad for Mike Bloomberg. Next, I read a column, written by the editor, warning readers of the danger of criticizing Bloomberg’s candidacy, and proceeding to assert his fear of the word “socialist.” Citing a Gallup poll, Fanlund writes, “Only 45% (of respondents) said they would be willing to vote for a socialist." This seems misleading, as Wednesday’s Emerson College poll indicates Sanders is the only candidate leading Trump in a head-to-head race. Apparently, Fanlund would prefer to see Bloomberg, a billionaire tainted by a record of racism and misogyny, run against the billionaire racist and misogynist in chief this November than Sanders, a democratic socialist in favor of a return to FDR-style policies that help level the playing field for working people in this country. Oh, and one last little thing Fanlund does not seem to value: Sanders, whose candidacy is funded by working people, is running away with the most votes in the Democratic primary.
Steven Blank
Middleton
