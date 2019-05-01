Dear Editor: I am a disabled veteran, I have had three back surgeries that were done adequately; each surgery was to fix the previous surgery. I have chronic pain, anxiety and depression because of those surgeries. I have seizure events — before marijuana, 12 seizures per day, with marijuana, I have one or two.
I helps me become distracted from the intense pain I have constantly, every doctor I have, which are many, knows I use marijuana, I tell them because I don't want my medications to be hindered from it. I go the Minneapolis VA for treatment. They say it's the most benign drug out there as far as being combined with other psychiatric medications.
Wisconsin has to at the very least approve it for medical use.
The people I know who are against marijuana legalization see how it helps me every time they see me. Its undeniable that it is a crucial part of my treatment of pain relief.
And it will not kill you if you take too much! An overdose of marijuana is a good night sleep.
I hope Wisconsin sees the benefit of it and makes legalization happen.
Steven Abbas
Ellsworth
