Steven A. McCosky: Trump is not the leader we need right now

Dear Editor: In ex-Gov. Walker’s opinion piece, "President Trump is the leader Wisconsin needs amid COVID-19 outbreak," he chose to ignore the many wrongheaded actions, and lack of action, Trump has taken/not taken in the lead-up to and during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Trump’s administration cut vital programs, negatively impacting the federal government’s preparedness and limiting our ability to efficiently deal with this epidemic. While Trump has taken positive actions in recent weeks, he’s been woefully slow to act on information received from China and other countries involved in the initial wave of outbreaks well before it would surface in the U.S. President Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the issue, spread misleading information, and literally called it a “hoax” that was the work of Democrats seeking to harm his chances at reelection this fall, before finally realizing that the nation was not buying his story. Trump’s been too slow to implement recommendations from health officials and, by his refusal to implement a national stay-at-home order, has cost us valuable time in the race to limit the spread of the virus. Trump has also been slow in doling out needed medical supplies from existing federal stockpiles and, upon finally doing so, has sent too few supplies to meet the actual need. Finally, his insistence that we shut down our response by Easter is extremely dangerous and in no one’s interest but his own. No, ex-Gov. Walker, President Trump is not the leader Wisconsin needs now or in the future.