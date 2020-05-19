Steve Wind: Justice Rebecca Bradley's opinions a galling reflection of Trump

Dear Editor: I was shocked at the opinion of Justice Rebecca Bradley in regards to the Stay at Home order issued by the state. To compare it to the internment of Japanese Americans in WWII was utterly galling. Where did she get her judicial reasoning? At the bottom of a bag of pork rinds? A Sean Hannity decoder ring?

If you want to make a Japanese WWII reference to the COVID-19 Pandemic, try the Kamikazes.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Trump has doddled his way to the U.S. having more COVID-19 cases than the next seven leading countries combined. When finally invoking the Defense Production Act, Trump uses it ONLY to mandate meat processing plants stay open. The workers at those plants? Show up for work or lose your job and unemployment benefits. Management? No dictates as to safety procedures (because they will do the right thing.) Right thing? See Perry, Iowa. The local Tyson plant refused to inform the local government of any COVID-19 cases until 58% of the plant was infected. That small town is in for a VERY sad period.

Justice Bradley is a symptom of the dark cloud of Trumpism that has settled in over America. Her term is not up until 2026, but she can become the local poster girl of what is wrong with our world.