Dear Editor: The sheer act of refusing to respond to a legitimate organization working to inform voters of candidates' positions should be disqualifying. The League of Women Voters is a legitimate organization that has worked to inform voters with accurate information for decades. Republicans have consistently avoided answering their legitimate questions. It is now time to have this practice stop. If Republicans cannot defend their votes in a legitimate forum, then that speaks volumes. Please reject any candidate that does not have the courage to return a simple survey to the League of Women Voters.
Steve Wessel
Madison
