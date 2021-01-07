Steve Tomasko: Republican members of Congress should stop acting like children

Dear Editor: I found it no surprise that our own Sen. Ron Johnson has joined the conspiracy theory brigade led by that paragon of hyperbole, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, to challenge the presidential election because they don’t like the outcome.
What the senators are asking may sound almost reasonable. “A fair and credible audit” they say, “would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process. … We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it.”
Someone please tell these people that the “credible audit” has already been done. Votes have been recounted — multiple times. Nearly 60 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results have been tossed out — a high percentage by judges appointed by Republicans and even the president himself.
The Supreme Court, packed with Trump appointees, did not see any worth in even hearing the cases that came to them. The lawsuits didn’t go anywhere because they presented zero proof of fraud or other election or voting irregularities. Like the king who wore no clothes, the lawsuits were empty suits.
If these senators and congressman really want to improve faith in our electoral and democratic processes, they need to stop acting like little boys who want to take their balls and bats and go home and tell their constituents the election has been proven free and fair and their president lost. Accept it. Move on. Instead, they are throwing their balls at democracy. Should we be surprised when it breaks?
Steve Tomasko
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.