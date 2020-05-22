Steve Staton: Donald Trump's worse behavior doesn't excuse Scot Ross' vulgarity

Steve Staton: Donald Trump's worse behavior doesn't excuse Scot Ross' vulgarity

Dear Editor: I just read the column comparing Scot Ross and Donald Trump. I believe Trump is far worse than Ross. As a career educator (Oregon Middle School Principal) I disagree that since Ross is not as bad as Trump that justifies his vulgarity. That's a seventh grade argument. I believe that when people talk and write like Ross does that the message is lost because of how it was delivered. I also think being disrespectful is inappropriate and wrong.

A saying I had in my office at OMS applies: "How you treat others says more about you than it does the other person".

If Ross' vulgar tweets are OK why don't you use similar language in your articles?

Just a thought.

Steve Staton

Oregon

