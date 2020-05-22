Steve Staton: Donald Trump's worse behavior doesn't excuse Scot Ross' vulgarity

Dear Editor: I just read the column comparing Scot Ross and Donald Trump. I believe Trump is far worse than Ross. As a career educator (Oregon Middle School Principal) I disagree that since Ross is not as bad as Trump that justifies his vulgarity. That's a seventh grade argument. I believe that when people talk and write like Ross does that the message is lost because of how it was delivered. I also think being disrespectful is inappropriate and wrong.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A saying I had in my office at OMS applies: "How you treat others says more about you than it does the other person".

If Ross' vulgar tweets are OK why don't you use similar language in your articles?

Just a thought.

Steve Staton

Oregon

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.