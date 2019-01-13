Dear Editor: There seems to be an easy solution to the border wall and government shutdown problem. Our president likes to have his name on things. Re-open the government. Let him pay for the wall and call it "Trump Wall." I'm happy to let him figure out how to get rights to all the land. I would advise contractors to get payment in advance. We know he has a history of stiffing them.
Steve Rankin
Madison
