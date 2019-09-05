Dear Editor: No matter whether you're a Republican or Democrat, the cost of drugs affects us all. You know that they are not cheap and the cost could well go up. As an AARP advocate, I know this is hitting people on Medicare especially hard. For example, the cost of insulin has almost tripled from 2002 to 2013. Why? This was not due to research and design as the drug companies may claim. There are bipartisan moves to deal with this, including the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, which passed the Senate Finance Committee. For your own benefit and those you love, we all need to contact Sens. Johnson and Baldwin and tell them that something must be done. It's for all to work together.
Steve Powell
Madison
