Steve Kokette: Hey Biden, how about the other genocides?

Dear Editor: It was nice to see Biden acknowledging a little-known genocide of the Armenians that happened over 100 years ago. I hope he continues to do so with other unpublicized genocides, including those the U.S. government helped perpetuate.
While we were busy during WWII trying to put an end to Hitler having his fun exterminating Jews, Gypsies and others, our government was involved in an atrocity in Quebec, along with the Catholic Church and Quebec's Premier Maurice Duplessis, that led to the extermination and incarceration of thousands of French-speaking children. We pat ourselves on the back for helping to stop Hitler's madness, yet hardly any Americans know about our involvement in Quebec, which one source called an Auschwitz for children. It has become known as the Duplessis Orphans.
Learn more about it and contact Biden asking him to acknowledge it.
Steve Kokette
Madison
