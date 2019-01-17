Dear Editor: Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild’s opinion piece that appeared Jan. 9 followed his testimony at a public hearing at which he opposed Wisconsin’s Marsy’s Law proposal on the grounds that it would allow crime victims the right to refuse discovery requests made by the accused. This, he claims, would violate the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment.
However, Mr. Rothschild omits that Marsy’s Law clearly and explicitly states that it “is not intended and may not be interpreted to supersede a defendant’s federal constitutional right …” This was brought to his attention last October. Although he admitted then that he was unaware of that provision, is it possible he still hasn’t actually read a bill he testified against? His response then was that victims cannot have it both ways by saying on the one hand they can refuse to be deposed, and on the other hand that defendants’ still have the right to depose.
Had Mr. Rothschild remained at the legislative hearing, he would have learned that the U.S. Supreme Court has held that the Sixth Amendment is a trial right, not a pre-trial right, and so a victim’s refusal of pre-trial discovery by the accused would not be a violation of a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right.
Steve Derene
Madison
