Dear Editor: I got a chuckle reading John Nichols’ April 14 column touting Tammy Baldwin for U.S. vice president in 2020. I laughed out loud when he even claimed she would be a good presidential candidate. Then I realized that I was not reading The Onion and that he was serious.
At each level of elected service, Baldwin has been a back-bencher. She is notable for often being named an ineffectual legislator and among the most liberal legislators in any body she was elected to. The latter claim-to-fame means that she is very partisan and has a hard time reaching across the aisle.
She was a terrible candidate in her 2018 re-election for the U.S. Senate. In the debates, she came across as inarticulate and when asked a question she froze like a deer caught in the headlights.
More importantly, her own colleagues recognize her shortcomings. They have not given her any significant committee chair appointments. Nichols is wrong, she would be a really poor candidate for an executive position.
Steve Clark
Madison
