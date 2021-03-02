Steve Clark: It's wrong to say glyphosate is carcinogenic

Dear Editor: A letter published Feb. 17 (“Does anyone in Madison care about pesticide use”) was wrong to say that glyphosate (the herbicide in Roundup) is carcinogenic.
I began my science career at the EPA, working in pesticides the year Roundup came to market. The EPA found no problem with it then, and again found no problem in its recent update on glyphosate. In fact, no regulatory agency in the world has found glyphosate to be a problem. After my stint at the EPA, I became a medical school professor and expert in the blood cancers that glyphosate is alleged to cause. I confidently state that there is no credible science supporting the notion that glyphosate causes any cancer. In fact, the Agricultural Health Study, funded by the National Cancer Institute, included 45,000 pesticide applicators who handled glyphosate since 1993 found that there was NO association between glyphosate use and ANY cancer.
Readers might have seen advertisements from tort attorneys soliciting Roundup users for class action lawsuits against Monsanto, the manufacturer of Roundup. A couple of California juries found that glyphosate causes cancer. Their decisions were based on a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an arm of the World Health Organization (WHO). The report declared glyphosate to be “probably carcinogenic.” However, it later was revealed that the report ignored data that would have led the IARC to conclude that glyphosate is safe. The lead author admitted this to the Reuters News Agency. The WHO has disavowed the report.
Steve Clark
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.